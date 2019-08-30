Sanjivani 2: Ishani doesn't get the liver

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Dr Juhi telling Dr Ishani that the patient, Neeti, has only two hours left for a liver transplant. However, a transplant cannot be done in such short notice as she is not on the list. Ishani ends up cutting her arm and Juhi tells her that she will try but can't guarantee anything. Vardhan holds a conference regarding the luxury ward when Dr Shashank arrives.

He also joins the meeting and states that as an employee, Vardhan cannot make decisions like luxury ward without his permission. Vardhan states that this is for the sake of the hospital, which is in debts. Shashank is upset as this would mean getting rid of the general ward. As their argument continues, Dr Anjali gets up and takes Vardhan's side. Ishani notices Sid's smile and gets angry with him.

He defends his stand by saying that he will make sure that nothing happens to Neeti. He then says that he and Ishani are like Juhi and Shashank, very emotional towards their jobs and patients. But Ishani asks him to stick to the rules like them. Sid notices her wound and asks her about it but she walks away.

Anjali announces that the ward will be made and she accepts the Chief of Luxury Ward position. She asks for his opinion but he walks out in anger. The nurse arrives with a wheelchair and gets escorted. Ishani is busy finding a liver donor for Neeti when Sid arrives with a first aid kit and starts dressing her wound. But she refuses to take help from him and tells him that she will do it herself. He pulls her hand and tells him that he will do it. Once again she pulls away and starts dressing her wound herself. Finally, Sid pulls her hand one last time and dresses it up for her. He also wipes a drop of blood on her lip. She thanks him for it but he starts teasing her. Ishani doesn't get the liver and Sid asks if he will help her steal the liver from Rishabh's patient. Asha, Aman and Neil come over and announce that they have found a 20-year-old brain dead patient with the same blood group as Neeti's.

Ishani taunts Sid for his idea and he tells her in return that he'll see whether she can convince her parents. The parents refuse to donate their brain dead daughter's liver to Ishani and Sid and Neil witness everything. Neil asks Sid to think of plan B when Sid states that plan A is still the same, steal the liver. Sid breaks into Vardhan's office to check for the liver recipient list. Ishani is with Rishabh's patient when he asks her to get out. Juhi also gives her bad news that they couldn't find a donor. Neeti's condition has worsened and the brain dead girl has just a few minutes to help. Sid notices that Neeti's name is first in the list but Vardhan comes over and burns the list.