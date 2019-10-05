Sanjivani 2: Ishani finds Sid crying alone in a room

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Shashank, Juhi, Sid and Ishani discussing about Jessica’s condition. Juhi tells them that at this stage her body won’t be able to handle chemotherapy. They all go to Jessica’s room and take Nurse Philo aside to tell her about Jessiac’s condition. She breaks down listening to this. Juhi takes the children outside and Nurse Philo reveals to Jessica that she has stage four cancer. Jessica gets devastated listening to this and experiences trauma. Jignesh and everyone else cry with Jessica. They hug her and tell her to not lose hope. Jessica decides that since she has very little time to live she will take all decisions on how to live her life.



Later, Ishani finds Sid crying alone in a room. She approaches him and wipes his tears. She consoles him. Soon they hear Jessica breaking up with Jignesh and they rush there. Jignesh tries to calm her down and make her realise how much he loves him. But Jessica sternly asks him to leave. After trying a lot, Jignesh gives up and leaves. Sid and Nurse Philo try to convince Jessica to not hurt Jignesh’s feelings because he truly loves her. Sid asks Ishani to stop Jignesh from leaving. As Ishani runs to stop Jignesh she sees that he has left already. Sid arrives there and tells her that he will get them back because he loves Jessica. He says that people fight with those they love the most and memories play in his as well as Ishani’s mind about their fights. Ishani sees a butterfly on her shoulder again.



Shashank tells Juhi how sad it is that he survived a brain tumour at his age and little Jessica won’t be able to live for long. Sid calls Jignesh repeatedly but he doesn’t pick up his call. As they get worried, Jignesh comes back and tells them that he never really left. He shows them a ring he got for Jessica that belonged to his grandma. He tells them that she always wanted a grand proposal and he never really got the chance to propose to her. Sid and Ishani assures him that they will make arrangements in the hospital and make his proposal grand.