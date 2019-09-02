Sanjivani 2: Ishani gets close to Sid and expresses her feelings

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show, Sanjivani 2, is all set to unfold some interesting twists and turns.

Sid, Ishani and Asha get a day off and they head out for a party.

Sid, Asha and their entire team surprise Ishani with a birthday cake which gets appreciated by Ishani. She feels overwhelmed as she celebrates her birthday after a very long time.

After this, everyone gets drunk. Ishani too shares a drink and gets high.

Ishani dances and enjoys with everyone where she gets close to Sid and expresses her feelings for him.

