Sanjivani 2: Ishani gets close to Sid and expresses her feelings

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Sep 2019 02:19 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show, Sanjivani 2, is all set to unfold some interesting twists and turns.          

 

Sid, Ishani and Asha get a day off and they head out for a party.

 

Sid, Asha and their entire team surprise Ishani with a birthday cake which gets appreciated by Ishani. She feels overwhelmed as she celebrates her birthday after a very long time.

 

After this, everyone gets drunk. Ishani too shares a drink and gets high.

 

Ishani dances and enjoys with everyone where she gets close to Sid and expresses her feelings for him.

 

It would be interesting to see what happens next on the show after this good time.

 

