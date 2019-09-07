Sanjivani 2: Ishani has an emotional breakdown

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sid informing Riya’s mother that Riya has Refsum disease but they will cure her soon. She asks where Ishani is as she wants to thank her. Sid tells her that Ishani is a little upset by the way he dealt with Rakesh. Just then, an announcement informs Dr. Sid to report to Vardhan immediately. Meanwhile, Ishani goes to meet Vardhan as nurse Philo had informed her. Vardhan pretends to not recollect why he had called her and apologises. As she leaves, Sid enters Vardhan’s cabin and thinks that Ishani was complaining to Vardhan about what he did. Vardhan calls Ishani “Dr. Arora” on purpose in front of Sid and asks her to close the door. Later, Vardhan talks to Sid about what he did with Rakesh even when he knew that he was a trustee. Vardhan tells him that he could have him arrested for this but he does not want to ruin Sanjivani’s reputation so he has decided to deduct six months of his salary. Sid is stunned at this and retaliates. Vardhan tells him that the only other option is that he gives his resignation. Sid has no choice so he leaves the cabin. He sees ishani outside and yells at her.

Sid threatens Ishani for doing what she did. Ishani doesn’t get scared and asks him to do whatever he wants because he was the one who did the wrong thing. Everyone including Dr. Juhi and Dr. Anjali stop and watch them fight. Vardhan sees the drama from his cabin and smiles at how easily he created misunderstandings between Sid and Ishani. Later, Asha is blabbering about a patient she just operated to ishani who is frantically looking for Dr. Sid. As both of them reach the research room, they get stunned looking at the posters on the wall that expose Ishani as the daughter of the Dr. “Aroras” who were termed monsters for carrying out experiments on their patients. Some doctors sitting in the room take a jibe at Ishani for being allowed to practice in Sanjivani. Ishani stands there petrified. Soon, Neel and Aman arrive there too. They look at the posters with shock. Asha consoles Ishani and all of them begin to take the posters down. They send all of the doctors out of the room and stop them from commenting about Ishani. Asha is disappointed in Sid for doing such a thing.

Ishani is traumatised and runs out of the room crying. Neel, Aman and Asha follow her. Sid hears them calling out for Ishani and comes out of the general to see what happened. He sees Ishani’s poster on the floor and rushes to ishani. He tries to stop her and tell her that he didn’t put the posters up but she doesn’t listen to him. She believes that he did this to take revenge and tells him that he proved her wrong because she thought that his ways might be wrong but he’s a good person. Vardhan watches Ishani blame Sid for everything. Ishani leaves crying. Asha expresses her disappointment to Sid as he was their hero but he has shown that he isn’t by hurting Ishani’s feelings. Ishani goes home and has an emotional breakdown. Rahil checks up on Sid and asks him if he’s fine. He calls him to have lunch together but Sid refuses. Ishani gets a nightmare where she sees everyone treating her with disrespect by taking away her coat and ID and putting black paint on her face for her parents’ mistakes. She wakes up frightened next morning. Asha calls her to ask if she will be coming to Sanjivani today to which she says that she doesn’t really know.