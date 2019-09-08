News

Sanjivani 2: Ishani kicked out of Sanjivani and Vardhan's game successful

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Sep 2019 08:30 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Sanjivani 2 is gearing up for new drama and twist.

Ishani misunderstands Sid and is not ready to work under him and thus asks Juhi to help her.

Juhi tries to tell Ishani that Sid is the best resident for her but Ishani is not ready to work under him.

Ishani thus tries to convince other doctors to take her as an intern but all refuse.

Ishani is left all alone as no doctor is ready to take her and she is not ready to work under Sid.

Ishani is thus shown outside door where Sid is trying to stop Ishani from taking this step and she is not ready to listen.

Vardhan enjoys seeing this and it will be interesting to see how things turn up in Sanjivani. 

Tags > Sanjivani 2, Ishani, Sanjivni, Vardhan, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Ambika
Ambika
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

past seven days