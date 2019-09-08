Sanjivani 2: Ishani kicked out of Sanjivani and Vardhan's game successful

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Sanjivani 2 is gearing up for new drama and twist.

Ishani misunderstands Sid and is not ready to work under him and thus asks Juhi to help her.

Juhi tries to tell Ishani that Sid is the best resident for her but Ishani is not ready to work under him.

Ishani thus tries to convince other doctors to take her as an intern but all refuse.

Ishani is left all alone as no doctor is ready to take her and she is not ready to work under Sid.

Ishani is thus shown outside door where Sid is trying to stop Ishani from taking this step and she is not ready to listen.

Vardhan enjoys seeing this and it will be interesting to see how things turn up in Sanjivani.