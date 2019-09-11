News

Sanjivani 2: Ishani quits Sanjivani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 11:19 AM

The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase interesting twist and turn.

It was earlier seen that post facing much humiliation Ishani returns back to Sanjivani.

Ishani joins Dr Rishabh’s team who is just money minded.

Rishabh does not focus on curing the patient but wants to perform several tests and earn money from the patient.

Ishani quickly cures the patient which irks Rishabh.

Rishabh ousts Ishani from his team where all the other senior doctors to oust her.

Broken Ishani thus decides to quit Sanjivani and walk away.

It would be really interesting to see if Sid does something and gets Ishani back to Sanjivani.

Tags > Sanjivani 2, Star Plus, Rishabh, Ishani,

