Sanjivani 2: Ishani slaps Sid

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 04:50 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Sid tries to prove himself innocent but in vain.

Ishani does not want to face Sid and does not listen to his plea.

Ishani believes that Sid is the mastermind and is corrupt.

A fed-up Sid wants to prove his innocence and hence calls up Ishani from Rishabh’s phone in an ambulance.

Sid takes the ambulance to Ishani, who gets shocked. He tries to get close to Ishani.

A furious Ishani slaps Sid and asks him to free her.

It will be interesting to see whether Sid succeeds in proving his innocence.

past seven days