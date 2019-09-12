Sanjivani 2: Rahul's first step of victory against Shashank and Juhi

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Rahul has been planning the luxury ward with Vardhan since a long time. Soon, the luxury ward is inaugurated.



Vardhan proved that Sanjivani is bankrupt and thus began with the construction of luxury ward.



Vardhan explained to Shashank that the profits earned from the luxury ward will be used for the general ward.



But Shashank is unaware of Vardhan’s real motive and the real mastermind being Rahul.



Rahul wants to exact his revenge from Shashank and Juhi.



It will be interesting to see whether Shashank and Juhi realize his reality before it is too late.