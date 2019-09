MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap, Sanjivani 2, is up for high voltage drama.

Shashank is recovering from his illness. He had asked Juhi to take position of chief of surgery.

Juhi is now the chief of surgery and this is not digestible by Anjali as she tells Shashank that he doesn’t trust his own daughter.

Shashank tries to talk to Anjali over it and also warns her from not falling in Vardhan's trap.

However, Anjali favours Vardhan in front of Shashank and tells him that Vardhan is right as they need to think about Sanjivani.