Sanjivani 2 : Sid and Ishaani’s major decision

MUMBAI : As we can see in the latest update , Sid walk on the road helplessness and recalls the Asha's word. As he also get the flashback of his past that how he had spend his childhood without the love of his father.than he reaches at the place where already ishani is present .whereas they discuss , as Sid knows how difficult it is to spend the life witjout father and his love , wheras he aks Ishani what should he do Ishani says don't repart ur past with comming unborn . Your love is reseverd for the child so keep it for baby Sid comes to her and kneels in front of her. He says that he’s only hers. Ishaani gifts him a locket with the blended form of their name “SidIsha”. She asks him to wear it everytime and never remove it and Sid agrees. They both have an emotional breakup. On the other Side Aasha is crying remembering her dying mother who asks promise from her to not let her career ruin at any cost. She says that she will not let any harm to her career and promises to choose any wrong way to protect her career. Sid comes there and gets furious seeing Aasha. He says that she wants to stay there and asks her to stay. He also says that she’s staying only for her child but she doesn’t have any place in this house. Next day a patient comes running and falls at the feet of Shashank. Shashank asks him the reason and the patient says about inflated medical bill for his regular check ups. The patient turns out to Dr. Sid’s patient. Shashank checks the bill and finds all unnecessary tests in it. Sid comes there and Shashank shows him the file. Sid says that his sign is there but he didn’t refer all this tests. Shashank gets angry at him. Sid says that ,everyone. Is aware about what asha did, but shashank say that it his Sid responsibilities towards his patients wheras, vardhan add oils by saying that Sid is so loyal and he can't do such mistake unless someone had bribed him to do shocking Sid and Shashank