Sanjivani 2: Sid and Ishani's cute love story starts

MUMBAI: The show, Sanjivani 2, is all set to show some interesting twists and turns. Sid and Ishani's destined love story is going to take a step forward in the upcoming storyline of the narrative.

The interesting story of Sanjivani 2 is seeing a lot of twists and turns with Sid and Ishani's nok-jhoks.

In the meanwhile, Ishani's birthday adds a new twister in the tale.

Sid plans a special birthday surprise for Ishani where they arrive to a disco bar.

Ishani, Sid and the other team members dance freakily.

Meanwhile, Ishani gets hangover and falls on Sid where the duo shares an intense moment of romantic hug and romantic eye lock.

Sid and Ishani's close proximity in the birthday celebration starts their cute story.