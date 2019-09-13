Sanjivani 2: Sid and Ishani's pillow fight

MUMBAI: A very interesting and exciting twist is coming up in the storyline of Star Plus' Sanjivani 2.

Sid and Ishani are growing closer to each other.

Sid finally convinces Ishani to return to Sanjivani and proves his innocence.

Sid wants Ishani to forget what everything that happened with her in Sanjvani and tries to cheer up her.

Meanwhile, an exciting situation comes that will eventually erase Sid and Ishani's differences.

The two get stuck in a mysterious house, and it starts to rain heavily.

Sid compels Ishani to follow him to a nearby house.

They eventually get locked inside.

Ishani starts throwing tantrums and lashes out at Sid for his stupid idea.

Meanwhile, these nok-jhok soon turn into a love fight when Ishani throws a pillow at Sid.

They then indulge in a pillow fight.

It will be interesting to see how Ishani and Sid’s love story will begin.