Sanjivani 2: Sid and Ishani's pillow fight

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 03:28 PM

MUMBAI: The previous episode showcased Sid and Neil entering Neil's house. When the guard stops Sid, he bribes him. The house is decorated and Neil thinks his dad did this.

Ishani says Neil is lucky and that his father must be suffering from an airborne disease. After inspection of the house, she says its lungs pneumonia, his symptoms were same, he has inhaled the bacteria.

Anjali comes to Shashank and says I think you were busy and didn’t come for luxury ward opening. He informs her that Vardaan is fooling around with her.  Aman, Asha and Rahil worry and think where are Sid and Ishani. Sid and Ishani get network and they also have a pillow fight.

Ishani recalls her past and gets emotional. Sid tells her that he has nothing to do with her past and that they are like one big family. Asha asks Rahil to as Sid why he put posters.

Rahil says Sid didn’t put posters, I will prove it. 

