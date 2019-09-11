Sanjivani 2: Sid and Ishani's romantic dance

MUMBAI: One of Star Plus' most loved TV serials Sanjivani 2 is seeing an exciting track.



Ishani holds Sid responsible for messing her life up.



Soon, Shashank has regained his health. He now wants Sid to bring Ishani back to Sanjivani.



Sid is innocent and reaches Ishani's house to confess the truth, but she refuses to believe him.



However, soon, this fight turns into love when Sid asks Ishani to dance with him.



Sid plays a song, asks for Ishani's hand, and holds her waist. They share a very romantic eye-lock moment.



Is this the beginning of love between Sid and Ishani?

