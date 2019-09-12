Sanjivani 2: Sid and Ishani's unusual chemistry shows their love for each other

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Ishani quits Sanjivani and returns home.



Shashank asks Sid to convince Ishani and bring her back to work.



Without wasting any time, he heads to Ishani’s house.



Sid jumps into Ishani’s house from the balcony, leaving her shocked.



He asks Ishani to trust him, but she refuses.



A fed-up Sid asks Ishani to distrust him but dance with him.



Ishani refuses again, but Sid plays the music. Their chemistry speaks without them touching each other.



Sid has fallen in love with Ishani. Will she reciprocate?