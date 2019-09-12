News

Sanjivani 2: Sid and Ishani's unusual chemistry shows their love for each other

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 07:58 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Ishani quits Sanjivani and returns home.

Shashank asks Sid to convince Ishani and bring her back to work.

Without wasting any time, he heads to Ishani’s house.

Sid jumps into Ishani’s house from the balcony, leaving her shocked.

He asks Ishani to trust him, but she refuses.

A fed-up Sid asks Ishani to distrust him but dance with him.

Ishani refuses again, but Sid plays the music. Their chemistry speaks without them touching each other.

Sid has fallen in love with Ishani. Will she reciprocate?

Tags > Star Plus, Sanjivani 2, TellyChakkar, Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna, Monish Behl, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy, Rashmi Singh, Sayantani Ghosh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang

past seven days