Sanjivani 2: Sid introduces a mysterious woman to Ishani

MUMBAI: The intriguing story of Sanjivani 2 is witnessing a many ups and downs in Sid and Ishani’s life.



Ishani’s life is completely messed up after how Vardhan has exposed her painful past.



Where Sid is trapped in the scandal and Ishani now hates Sid misunderstanding his hand in the same,



Sid will determine to clear everything between him and Ishani.



The new entry of Mohnish Bahl’s wife Aarti Bahl will happen in Grand Ganesh Utsav.



She will play the role of Sid’s mother.



Sid wants Ishani to meet his mother so that he could thereby explain his innocence to her.



Let see how Ishani’s misunderstandings will end after meeting Sid’s mom.