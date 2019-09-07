News

Sanjivani 2: Sid kicks off a mission to protect Ishani from Vardhan’s awful plans

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 11:22 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sanjivani 2 will see Sid and Ishani's friendship breaking into pieces.

Star Plus TV Serial Sanjivani 2 is currently seeing Vardhan's evil games against Sid and Ishani.

Sid and Ishani's strong relationship gets destroyed when Vardhan creates misunderstandings amid them.

Vardhan has targetted Sid and Ishani together because they were turning hurdle in his luxury ward project.

Where Vardhan has completely ruined Ishani's dignity and brought huge shame to her,

Sid decides to protect Ishani from Vardhan's evil plans after he finds the truth.

Sid will find the truth about how Vardhan created ruckus amid his and Ishani's friendship by using Ishani's past.

Where Sid also has a bitter past, he determines to protect Ishani from the humiliation and shame.

Let see how Sid will expose Vardhan's evil conspiracies behind exposing Ishani's past and how Vardhan separated him and Ishani.

