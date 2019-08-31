Sanjivani 2: Sid realises that the liver has an infection

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Vardhan burning the evidence that Sid found in his office. He tells them that money can buy everything. Sid gets furious and is about to hit Vardhan but he stops himself. Meanwhile, Ishani approaches Trisha’s parents with Neeti’s brothers. She asks them to rethink their decision as it can save Neeti’s life who is the only caretaker of her brothers. Trisha’s father warns Ishani that he will call the police if she forces them any further. Neeti’s brothers hug Trisha’s parents and share their pain. Feeling sympathy for the children, Trisha’s parents agree to donate her liver. Ishani immediately rushes to Dr. Sid to get Neeti ready for surgery as she has successfully found a donor.

During the surgery, Sid realises that the liver has an infection and Neeti’s body won’t accept it until they cure it. Everyone on the team panics but Sid calms them down and guides them as to what is to be done. They manage to stabilise Neeti’s body as her blood pressure drops. Meanwhile, Anjali talks to Shashank about the Luxury ward. She talks to him about wanting a caring father who believes in her capabilities. Shashank tries to make him understand that he’s just trying to protect her and that she shouldn’t fall for Vardhan’s sweet words.

Finally, Neeti’s surgery gets successfully completed. Trisha’s parents come to meet Neeti. She thanks them and Trisha’s parents feel happy for Neeti. Ishani sees Sid getting emotional. Later, she tells Sid that since she has won the challenge, he will work according to her. He agrees immediately which surprises Ishani. He just tells her that it was beginner’s luck because of which she won. Soon they hear the hospital’s security guards trying to stop someone from entering the premises with a gun. Ishani and Sid rush to see what’s happening. Ishani tries to calm down the person who points the gun at her. Sid very cautiously walks in front of Ishani to cover her.