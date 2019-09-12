News

Sanjivani 2: Sid's mother turns out to be angel of love for Ishani and Sid

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 03:24 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Sanjivani 2 is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Ishani and Sid have had a bitter misunderstanding thanks to Rishabh.

Sid is trying his best to resolve the issue but fails, as Ishani is not ready to listen to him.

He finally manages to talk to Ishani and asks her to open her mind and think about what is happening.

Sid makes Ishani realize that it is Rishabh who is responsible for the misunderstanding and chaos.

Soon, Ishani joins Sid for Ganesh Utsav, where she meets Sid's mother, who will turn out to be an angel of love for both of them.

