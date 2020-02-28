Sanjivani 2 star Namit Khanna's latest picture is suprisingly unbelievable

MUMBAI: Namit Khanna is getting lots of appreciation for his role in Star Plus' medical-drama show Sanjivani 2 where he plays the role of Dr. Sid. His fresh pairing with Surbhi Chandna is working wonders and fans are loving to see them together. Surbhi plays the role of Dr Ishani.

Namit has become a hot favourite among the viewers and its all because of his impeccable actings skills and also his dashing looks.

The handsome hunk's fan following is increasing with every passing day, all thanks to his amazing Instagram posts which he keeps sharing with his fans.

And now, Namit has shared the latest post and we can't believe that it is him. The actor is seen in a black and white suit and donning a geeky look. Namit is barely recognizable in the picture and it seems this was taken a very long time ago.

Take a look at the post:

Namit has changed big time ever since then and it is such a delight to see how Namit is sharing some beautiful throwback memories with his fans.

What do you think about Namit's geeky look? Tell us in the comments.