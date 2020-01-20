Sanjivani 2: Surbhi Chandna's new look after leap leaves us surprised

MUMBAI: Sanjivani 2 is a popular medical-drama series airing on Star Plus. The show is part two of the popular show Sanjivani with the additional new star cast. While Sanjivani 2 is doing wonders on the small screen, the new twists and turns in the serial have left the viewers all excited and curious at the same time.



Sanjivani will witness lots of surprises as the makers are gearing up for a leap and we can expect lots of drama and changes happening.



As per the latest reports and the picture doing the rounds of the social media, we can see Surbhi Chandna's first look from the show post the leap. She looks quite different and is seen doing pottery. Surbhi too just posted a BTS video where she is doing pottery. She also revealed about the leap in the caption.

Well, we don't know what is up to her in the show but we are definitely excited to know about it soon.

Take a look at the post:



The current track is witnessing Surbhi and Namit Khanna's (Dr Ishani and Dr Sid) marriage sequence. Well, but before they get married a high voltage drama is set to take place which will bring lots of changes in the story.Are you excited for seeing the leap in Sanjivani 2? What do you think about Surbhi's latest look? Did you like it? Tell us in the comments.