Sanjivani 2: Vardhan uses Sid and Ishani's fight to his advantage

MUMBAI: Vardhan finally convinces Shashank for the luxury ward project of Sanjivani.



He has teamed up with Rahul, who is the biggest rival of Sanjivani.



Rahul wants to snatch Sanjivani from Dr. Shashank and is thus planning with Vardhan against Shashank.



Everything goes well as per their evil plans, but Sid and Ishani are a major hurdle.



Vardhan has cunningly caused a fight between the two by creating misunderstandings.



Ishani has developed hate for Sid, and Vardhan will now use this hate to trap Ishani in his team.



Although Ishani has had a bitter past due to her blood relation with the Aroras, Vardhan and Rahul want Ishani to work for them.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.