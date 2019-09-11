Sanjivani 2: Vardhan's nasty deal with Shashank

MUMBAI: Star Plus' daily soap Sanjivani 2 is going to see a major confrontation between Dr. Shashank and Vardhan.



Shashank agrees for the luxury wards project in Sanjivani and cracks a deal with Vardhan.



However, now, the situation has changed, and Vardhan is playing a double game with Shashank.



Vardhan is planning to trap Shashank in such a way that he will knock Shashank out from the deal.



Shashank and Vardhan's deal talk is revealed to Anjali, who finds something suspicious in the same.



Will Dr. Shashank be able to save Sanjivani from Vardhan and his partner in crime Rahul?