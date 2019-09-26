Sanjivani 2's Dr Ishani aka Surbhi Chandna turns heads in casual attire!

MUMBAI: Actress Surbhi Chandna is a total style icon apart from being a very talented actress. The gorgeous actress initially rose to fame when she portrayed the role of Anika in the much – loved show Ishqbaaaz which aired on Star Plus. Who can forget her amazing on – screen chemistry with co – actor Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay in the show! Many of Surbhi’s fans were disheartened when the actress suddenly made an exit from the show.

Well, now Surbhi is back as Dr. Ishani in the show Sanjivani 2 much to the excitement of her fans. The Qubool Hai actress often keeps on sharing bits and pieces about her life on social media where she enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, Surbhi has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks stunning in a casual outfit consisting of green top and light blue denim. The actress looks beautiful with eyeliner – rimmed eyes and a nude lip colour.

When it comes to her show, Sanjivani 2, it stars Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The show which started in the month of August, also stars Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy and others in pivotal roles. It happens to be the third installment of the popular 2002 show Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. Surbhi has been applauded for her role as Dr. Ishani in the show.



(Source: Pinkvilla)