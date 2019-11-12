Sanjivani actor’s special message for and connection with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy, who essays the role of Vardhan Makhija in the serial Sanjivani, has gained a positive response for his performance in the serial. The actor's negative role has been given a thumbs-up by the audience.



Salman Khan is known to many television stars and shares a good rapport with several of them. Many TV celebrities who admire the Dabaang star.



Recently, Ronit shared a post where he expressed his feelings for Salman. The post was filled with lots of love, care, and admiration.



In the post, the actor described how Salman is to work with and mentioned a sequence during the Dabangg concert. He also shared an adorable picture of the two.



Well, there is no doubt that Salman is a very friendly person, and there is a reason we call him the Bhaijaan of the industry.



Check out the post here.