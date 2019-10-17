Sanjivani: Anjali asks Vardhan why his wife left him

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Ishani runs out to find Sid and sort things out between them. She sees Sid across the corridor and runs towards him but gets slammed down by a glass wall between them. She falls down and Sid sees her but thinks to himself that he will have to maintain this glass wall between them to protect her from his bad luck. Meanwhile, Anjali takes Vardhan to a secluded place and he asks her why has she brought him there. She flirts with him. As she goes to apologise , Vardhan stops her midway and tells her to not ruin the sweet moment that they’re having with her apology. They share a romantic dance together and get close.



Meanwhile, Juhi wonders about Shashank's question. Anjali asks Vardhan why his wife left him. Initially he avoids answering the question but then tells her that she didn’t understand his work pressure. He also tells her that he expects nothing from her. Anjali tells him that men only approach her to get closer to her father. Vardhan laughs and says that he definitely doesn’t have any such agenda as Shashank already hates him. He asks her to go change but not wear the saree he gave her because he doesn’t want anyone to stare at her because she would look extremely beautiful.



Later, as Juhi walks around Sanjivani, the lights go off and she sees Shashank coming towards her. Shashank comes to her and explains to her that he thinks of her as a partner and still has the same respect for her as he had before. He also confessed that he wouldn’t have termed it as love when they were together initially but at this point in life he does believe that he is in love with her. Later, everyone waits for Jessica and Jignesh to arrive. Rishabh presides over the wedding as the priest. Neil mocks him and says that he can do this as his career in case his medical career fails. As Jessica and Jignesh arrive and begin with the wedding, Vardhan notices Shashank and Juhi exchange glances. He looks around for Anjali as she needs to see this and fuel the fire. Later, during the wedding, Sid gets a flashback of his own wedding where he was heartbroken. As Ishani looks over him with hope, he thinks to herself that he needs to keep his bad luck away from Ishani.