Sanjivani fame Chandni Bhagwanani locked down un Australia

MUMBAI: The lockdown due to COVID-19 has impacted everyone's life, especially those who were away from their houses and have now got stranded in a foreign land. TV actress Chandni Bhagwanani, who played Dr.Asha Kanwar in Sanjivani, is stuck in Australia. She had taken off to the country before the lockdown to fulfill a professional commitment and is now stranded there.

The actress spoke to a leading portal on how she is coping there and what has she been up to. Here are excerpts.

We hear you are stuck in Australia...

Yes, I came down to Australia for a month for some professional work. And by the time I could come back, everything was shut due to corona and now, I am stuck here.

Who are you staying with?

I am all alone here. Initially, I was staying in a hotel for a month but when this lockdown got extended, I rented an apartment in Melbourne here with two other Indians.

You didn't try to come back sooner when the situation started getting worse?

I did try to book my tickets when little buffer time was given but all the flights were full and I also realised it is not very safe to travel. So, I thought staying here would be better. And now I feel the lockdown will be extended till June.

How are you managing your finances?

It's quite difficult. Everything is expensive here...stay, food, travel. But whatever savings I have, I am putting it here right now. Since my accommodation is on a sharing basis, it's quite comfortable for me than living in a hotel, studio apartment or in a flat by myself. That must have been more difficult. Thankfully, I have these two girls around me and have people whom I can talk to in this crucial phase.

