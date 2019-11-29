Sanjivani: Ishani asks Sid to save Kripa

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Asha going and changing the patient’s report. She says patient’s haemoglobin is normal but I have made it low. Ishani says Asha is doing something wrong, look at the video. Rahil says I agree, but Sid isn’t doing any operation, he is just consulting, what’s the risk. Asha says Sid’s career will end now, sorry, I would have not risked any patient’s life if it was not about my career. She goes. Sid checks reports and says oh no, haemoglobin is so low, case may get critical. The nurse says Sid asked for blood units for the patient. Ishani hears this and says blood goes to body’s every part, one small mistake maybe dangerous. Sid says your low haemoglobin was the problem, you will get fine now. Kripa feels unwell. Sid gets shocked. Prashant shouts. Ishani prays that nothing goes wrong. Sid rushes to Kripa. Ishani steps over the broken glass and rushes.

Ishani and Rahil come there. They see Kripa. Rahil passes the oxygen supply. Rahil checks reports. Sid asks Ishani to give injection fast. Prashant asks what happened. Ishani asks Kripa to relax. They check Kripa’s vitals. They get shocked. Prashant asks what’s happening. Vardaan eats sweets and says it’s just the start of celebrations, real celebrations will be something great. Ishani asks Sid to save Kripa. Sid tries to pump Kripa’s heart. Kripa gets revived. Prashant says she is fine now. Ishani says Sid, you saved her, relax now. Rahil says haemoglobin level is normal, why did you transfuse extra blood, that’s why her condition got serious. Asha changed the reports again. Prashant gets angry and scolds Sid. He beats up Sid. Ishani knocks the door. Vardaan smiles and says wow, what a sight. Asha says no one is trying to help, I don’t like to see it. She turns away.

Vardaan says you are strange, you should see it, you are the reason for this action. She says I can’t take anyone’s life, I am a doctor. He says who wants the big surgery, who wants to become a big doctor, you or me? I think you. Ishani says stop it Prashant, it’s not Sid’s mistake. Vardaan says Sanjivani has becomes lovers point, Juhi-Shashank, Sid-Ishani, Anjali…. look at them. Ishani calls security. Rahil and guards enter the room and stop Prashant. Ishani asks Sid are you fine. Rahil says call the police. Sid says no, leave him. Juhi comes to Shashank and tells everything. Shashank gets shocked. Sid says it’s also someone’s plan, someone is trying to trap Sid, I will find out. They go to the security room. Rahil acts hurt and screams. The guard comes to help. Ishani enters the room. Ishani checks the CCTV footage. Rahil asks the guard to be with him and help.

Ishani says I have to find out where did she go. The footage gets blank. The guard says I will call someone. He goes inside the room. Ishani runs out. She says lab corridor camera is not working, we don’t know who had come there. Philo attends Sid. Sid asks do you think it was my mistake. Rahil and Ishani say it was someone’s plan. Philo says no, you can’t make such a big mistake. Sid says I also feel so, it’s happening, don’t know how, I didn’t do anything. Philo says our relation is more than doctor and nurse, you are like my son, I also think something very wrong is happening with you. Ishani says I know Sid isn’t at fault, everyone wants proof. She thinks to get proof of his innocence.