Sanjivani: Ishani goes to Sid’s house to meet his mother

MUMBAI: The episode sees how as Sid holds Ishani close he remembers Malvika’s accident again and thinks it’s not right for him to get close to Ishani. He gets away from her and laughs at her. He mocks her for her efforts and questions her self esteem. Ishani tells Sid that she is doing this because she cannot lie to herself about being in love with him while he is constantly avoiding his feelings for her. Sid begins to throw things around and destroy the decoration to hurt Ishani’s feelings even more. He apologises to her in his mind but does it to distance her from him.



Later, Rahil sees Sid distressed and asks him what’s the reason. Sid tries to send him away but he insists. Ishani wonders why is she not feeling bad about doing such stuff and hearing Sid insult her. Sid pushes Rahil away and he gets hurt. He tells Rahil that this is exactly what happens when people come close to him, he hurts them. Neil and Aman wait for Ishani outside the washroom and wonder why is she taking so long. She comes out with a long face and tells them that she should stop with doing such things for Sid. Neil and Aman get shocked as they hear that their plan failed. Rahil comes along and advises Ishani to not give up on Sid especially now when he’s going through a bad phase. Ishani gets filled with hope again and asks Aman and Neil for their next plan.



Later, Ishani goes to Sid’s house to meet his mother. She hugs her and cries and Roshni understands that she really needed the hug. She invites her inside to have a chat. Meanwhile, Juhi tells Shashank that nusrse Philo told her about Jessica. He gets worried as he thinks she told her about the truth but then realises it’s about Jessica. As Juhi walks out a nurse bumps into her and hands over a file to her. Juhi sees the file and realises that it was the last case she had worked on before she had fired. Meanwhile Shashank gets worried that if Juhi finds out the truth she would never forgive herself. Ishani expresses her emotional turmoil to Roshni and tells her how she feels like giving up. Roshni motivates her and asks her to keep going until she reaches her destination. Later, Guddu tells Ishani that Sid was apologising to her in his sleep yesterday and he overheard him. Ishani finds that little hope in her heart as Roshni had advised her and she gets determined to not give up on Sid.