Sanjivani: Ishani’s plan to spy on Vardaan

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Vardaan asking Shashank to come soon and see his son, Ishani will try to save Sid, but this time Sid will be ruined, come soon. Sid says I am going to ask Vardaan, he has to tell me. Ishani says no, please…. She gets hurt. He comes back to her. Sid says I want to confront Vardaan. She says you would like to know about his move, but this may go against us, do you think he will agree, we don’t even know his motive behind this, he is playing smart games, we can’t attack him without knowing his strength.

Sid says I can’t stop myself, I want to know why is he doing this, how is it related to my dad, I want to know my dad. She says I will help you out. He says I know, that’s why, you also need rest, take medicines. She says I have courage, I want to just see you. He says I will be around, see you soon. He goes to Rahil and says Vardaan is doing all this, Asha was right. Rahil says it means Vardaan was blackmailing Asha, I am with you, you have no option, let Ishani sit. Sid says I will find out how is this related to my dad. A guy hears this and says don’t worry Vardaan, I will keep an eye on them.

Roshni cries seeing Shashank’s picture and recalls Sid. She apologizes to Sid. She says my son is worried today, he never tried to know it, he has complete right to know who is his dad, but can he tolerate this, when he knows the truth…. Ishani thinks of Sid’s words. She gets up and sees Vardaan going. She covers herself with the shawl and leaves. Sid says Neeti can’t do wrong with me, maybe someone is blackmailing her. He comes to Neeti’s house and asks her to open the door. The man says Neeti isn’t at home, she went with her brother, she took much baggage, like she went for many days. Rahil says I called Asha many times. Sid says I never felt so helpless. Ishani goes on the wheelchair.

Sid and Rahil ask the people. The guy follows them. Sid says we will go to the chemist shop, the man who lied can tell us something. Ishani goes to Vardaan’s room. She says its Sid’s handwriting, how is this possible. Vardaan says my plans failed, whoever comes between my plans, I will not leave him. She thinks what’s this sign on the paper, I have to show it to Sid. Sid and Rahil come to chemist shop. The man says Prakash went out. Sid says its fool proof plan. He asks can we get the CCTV footage. The man says it’s just to scare, it’s not working. Ishani is leaving. Vardaan comes to his cabin. He gets inspector’s call. Ishani sees Vardaan. Rahil says there is CCTV in that shop, maybe something got captured in that CCTV.

Vardaan says send that guy to me, I have imp work for him. Ishani hides. Vardaan gets another call. He goes. Rahil gets Neil’s call and asks what, Ishani…. Sid asks what happened to Ishani. They leave. The guy looks on. The inspector says they won’t get any footage this time, I have got it. Vardaan says you will get the reward. Vardaan says Sid should have been with Ishani, but he is a detective, what if anything happened to Ishani, it would be wrong. Sid, Rahil and Neil come to Ishani. Sid asks why did you go into the corridor. She says I m fine. Rahil and Neil tease them. Neil goes. The guy looks on. Neil sees the guy and asks what are you seeing, who are you. The guy runs. Neil says I have to tell security. Ishani says I had gone to Vardaan’s cabin, it’s the prescription you have written for your patients. Sid and Rahil check.

Ishani says some hand cream is used, so your hands are rough, I mean one who forged the handwriting has used hand cream, I know someone is behind this. Sid says it can be just Vardaan, I am sure he used hand cream. She says I have seen hand cream there, we have to get small evidences. Rahil says yes, but we can’t ask for extra time for Sid. She says we won’t say that we are doubting Vardaan, we will gather evidences first. Rahil says I will try to get information from Asha. He goes. Sid says lady Sherlock Holmes, take some rest now. He lies next to her and hugs. She says night is going to end, morning will happen soon. The guy says a doctor has seen me. Vardaan says I will get you a ward boy uniform, you keep an eye on them. He sends him. He uses hand cream. He sees the drawer and says someone came in my cabin, who can it be.