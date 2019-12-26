Sanjivani: Ishani's emotional turmoil

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Juhi electrocuting Ishaani. But she still does not respond. Asha is praying outside to revive Ishaani somehow.

Juhi tries reviving but no use. Ishaani’s pulse completely drops shocking everyone. Juhi and everyone shout at her to wake up and fight but no response. Sid to shouts at her to fight, he says that he knows she is angry at him and wants to take revenge. He asks her to wake up and get her revenge . Still no response. Sid shouts that if she doesn’t get up then he will die for sure.

Ishani reacts and her heart beat is seen on the machines. Juhi says heart beat…. Rahil says Ishani is fighting. Juhi says we should be careful that heart rate doesn’t fall, Ishani just fight. She asks Sid to stay outside, she will be shifted to ICU soon. Juhi asks Ishani to not stop fighting.

Sid says its been three hours, I need to talk to you, I have to take you in my arms, get up please. Tu hi meri shab….plays…. He says until you get up, I won’t get peace, please get up, I m waiting for you since long. Juhi asks how is Ishani now. Philo says she didn’t get conscious since 6 hours. Juhi says some patients take time. She sees Sid outside and signals that everything is fine. She says Rahil, if Ishani doesn’t get conscious soon, she may slip in coma. Sid comes in. Juhi asks Sid to sit with Ishani for some time. Rahil says Ishani can get conscious any time, don’t worry. Sid says I know the meaning, I am also a doctor, nothing will happen to Ishani, I will also fight, we will together win this fight. It is morning, Sid asks Ishani to wake up and see the beautiful morning. She wakes up and smiles. She sees Sid.

He checks her reports. He says well, vitals are normal. She says its 7 am and I like the sunlight, why did you wake me up so soon. Sid says I have to give this injection to you after two hours. She asks him to show reports. Rahil comes. Sid and Rahil discuss the medicines. She says I am standing in front of you, everything is fine. She sees Anjali and says she will take my class if she sees me like this. Neil comes. Ishani greets him and asks are you feeling better now. No one listens to her. She says they don’t care for me, I am standing here, they are ignoring me; no one is talking to me. She turns and gets shocked seeing herself lying on the bed.

She tries to touch things but could not. She realizes she is the only soul while her body is still on the bed.

