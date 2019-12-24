Sanjivani: Karan hits Rishabh; Ishani gets shot

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Karan saying I want this heart for my son, I promised Chintu I won’t let anything happen to you. The police come inside the hospital. Rishabh says we can talk. Karan shouts. Ishani thinks I have to explain him some way. Karan sees the police outside. He says you all will save me, I will keep you captive. Ishani asks what will you get, we are doctors, we will help you. Karan shouts. He says we think you are Lord, you made a devil, I came here to save my son. She says police will catch you, you aren’t a criminal, if you do anything, police will not leave you. Karan says shut up, else I will kill everyone.



Sid thinks where is that man, I hope he doesn’t do anything. Sid comes to OT and asks is everything fine. Karan says tell him everything is fine. Rishabh says operation is going on, Sid. Sid says be careful, police has come. Inspector asks who is inside. Sid says everything is fine, an important surgery is going on. Ishani says you can’t save your child this way, you have to be alive to help him. Karan says you think you are clever, police can’t catch me. Asha says no, don’t kill me, I m pregnant. He laughs. He says now this child will save me, you will do what I say, tie their hands, come with me, I won’t spare your child. Asha cries. Rahil says where did he go, police is finding him. Sid thinks. He says I feel restless, don’t know what.



Rahil says what. Sid says stay here. He goes. Asha ties Ishani’s hands. Ishani says you can’t get saved. Karan says I didn’t come to get saved but to save my child. He asks Asha to take the box. He takes Rishabh, Ishani and Asha with him. Sid comes with police and says how is the door open. He sees the nurses tied and says he took the heart and three of them also. Karan takes them at gun point. He sees nurse Philo with the kids. He asks them to come quietly. Ishani and Rishabh talk. He says he really looks dangerous to me. Ishani thinks Sid, come soon, I left signs for you. Sid and police come there. Sid gets Ishani’s rings fallen there. He says this door goes to non functional wing. He tells inspector. The police goes ahead to check.



Karan hits Rishabh and asks him to come. Sid says did I alert him, I have to go silently. Ishani thinks if Karan goes, maybe the heart gets harmed or he shoots someone. Sid says I shall wait here. He sees Karan getting them. He says they are here, where did police go. Karan asks Asha to jump down the window, nothing should happen to the heart. Asha says I can’t jump. Nurse Philo says she is pregnant, she can’t jump. Asha says if I fall down, think about my child. Ishani sees Sid there. Sid signs her. Asha asks Ishani to do something. Karan says think about my worry, jump otherwise I will shoot. Ishani says we can’t hurry, we can’t harm it. Asha asks why are you doing this.



Ishani says I will help, Asha don’t be scared, nothing will happen to you. Sid attacks and fights with Karan. Rishabh shouts Sid…. Ishani says just leave him. Nurse philo frees their hands. Asha tries to go. Her gown gets stuck. Ishani helps. Karan shoots and threatens. Police hears the gun shot. Ishani removes Asha’s surgery gown. Karan says I will shoot this pregnant girl, leave me, let me go. Karan shoots at Asha. Ishani comes in front. She gets shot and shouts Dr. Sid…. Sid and Asha get shocked. Sid runs to hold Ishani. Police comes to arrest Karan. Sid lifts Ishani and cries. He takes her. Asha thinks of Ishani saving her. She cries. Sid asks Ishani to keep eyes open. Rahil goes to prepare the OT. Sid says everything will be like before, please lose. He takes Ishani to OT and operates her.