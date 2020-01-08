Sanjivani: Namit Khanna's reaction on Surbhi Chandna doing THIS is every guy's reaction

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is currently seen in Star Plus' Sanjivani and winning hearts with her role of Dr Ishani. Also, fans are loving the fresh pairing of her and Namit Khanna, who plays the role of Dr Sid.

While the show has been a treat for the viewers, the star cast, too, enjoys very much while shooting. We have often seen the team of Sanjivani sharing several pictures and videos from the sets.

And now, Surbhi has shared some BTS pictures from the sets where she and Namit are seen in an ambulance. The pictures were taken in between the shots and it seems Surbhi and Namit had a ball of a time shooting this sequence.

Surbhi also captioned the picture where she mentioned how Namit got nervous when she took over the driver's seat. Namit's reaction in every picture is literally every guy’s reaction.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, the scenes look amazing and we are curious to know what's going to happen in the upcoming episodes.

Surbhi previously starred in Ishqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta.

What do you think? Tell us in the comment section below.