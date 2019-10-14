News

Sanjivani NOT going off air

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Oct 2019 07:53 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth P Malhotra’s Sanjivani has made a fan base for itself. The loyal viewers enjoy watching the TV series for its narrative and performance of the cast. Surbhi Chandna, Rohit Roy, Gurdeep Punj and Sayantani Ghosh are seen in the lead roles.

However, there have been speculations that the show is set to be shelved due to low ratings.

Now, according to a report in India Forums, the show is not going off air. Producer Siddharth Malhotra told the portal, “No, there is no truth to these rumours and speculations. The show is not going off air and neither have I received any reports of show getting low TRP.”

Tags > Sanjivani, off air, Surbhi Chandna, Rohit Roy, Gurdeep Punj, Sayantani Ghosh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

ZEE5 X WeWork: Changing landscape of the digital...

ZEE5 X WeWork: Changing landscape of the digital world
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Sara Khan
Sara Khan

past seven days