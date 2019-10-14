Sanjivani NOT going off air

MUMBAI: Siddharth P Malhotra’s Sanjivani has made a fan base for itself. The loyal viewers enjoy watching the TV series for its narrative and performance of the cast. Surbhi Chandna, Rohit Roy, Gurdeep Punj and Sayantani Ghosh are seen in the lead roles.

However, there have been speculations that the show is set to be shelved due to low ratings.

Now, according to a report in India Forums, the show is not going off air. Producer Siddharth Malhotra told the portal, “No, there is no truth to these rumours and speculations. The show is not going off air and neither have I received any reports of show getting low TRP.”