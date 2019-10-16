Sanjivani’s Surbhi Chandna creates her own sunshine

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular television actresses. She has mesmerised the audience with her acting chops and style statements. She became a household name with her portrayal of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. Currently, she is seen playing the role of Dr. Ishani in the medical drama, Sanjivani.



The actress is quite active on social media. She regularly treats her fans by sharing her stylish pictures. Today also Surbhi posted a series of brand new photos wherein she is seen channeling the Indian look in an all yellow attire. Her simple yet so stylish look will give you some style tips.



Surbhi captioned her post as, “Creating my own sunshine.”



Take a look below: