News

Sanjivani’s Surbhi Chandna glows like a daisy as she dons a yellow-white outfit; check photos

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 07:42 PM

MUMBAI: There are some vibrant pictures that instantly make you happy! Well, Surbhi Chandna’s latest pictures are doing the same.

 The actress, who is presently seen in Sanjivani, has shared some delightful pictures of her on Instagram.

 In a series of pictures, the pretty lady can be seen sporting a soothing yellow-white outfit and glowing like a daisy flower.

 She even mentioned in her caption how the colour of yellow makes her glow. Well, the colour indeed makes her glow.

 To accessories her look, Surbhi opted for a stylish watch and decorative patiala shoes. She kept her open and gave different delightful poses for the camera. We absolutely loved Surbhi in this simple yet graceful outfit.  

 Check out her pictures right here:

Did you like her style game in the pictures? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

 On the professional front, Surbhi made her television debut in 2009 with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Later, she was seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz. She is currently playing the role of Ishani Arora in Star Plus' Sanjivani.

 Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Tags Star Plus Sanjivani Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi Bhabhi Qubool Hai Ishqbaaaz Ishani Arora

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Grand Finale of Indian Idol season 11

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here