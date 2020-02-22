Sanjivani’s Surbhi Chandna glows like a daisy as she dons a yellow-white outfit; check photos

MUMBAI: There are some vibrant pictures that instantly make you happy! Well, Surbhi Chandna’s latest pictures are doing the same.

The actress, who is presently seen in Sanjivani, has shared some delightful pictures of her on Instagram.

In a series of pictures, the pretty lady can be seen sporting a soothing yellow-white outfit and glowing like a daisy flower.

She even mentioned in her caption how the colour of yellow makes her glow. Well, the colour indeed makes her glow.

To accessories her look, Surbhi opted for a stylish watch and decorative patiala shoes. She kept her open and gave different delightful poses for the camera. We absolutely loved Surbhi in this simple yet graceful outfit.

Check out her pictures right here:

Did you like her style game in the pictures? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the professional front, Surbhi made her television debut in 2009 with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Later, she was seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz. She is currently playing the role of Ishani Arora in Star Plus' Sanjivani.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.