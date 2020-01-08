Sanjivani: Sid and Ishani cry and hug

MUMBAI: Produced by Alchemy Films, Sanjivani features some of the popular names of the entertainment world including Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli. The ongoing track of the show is unfolding a lot of drama and twists.



Here’s an update for all those who missed the last episode. The episode sees Sid taking care of Roshni. Anjali recalls Shashank’s words and thinks dad didn’t say that he was going forever. She asks why were they crying, and asks everyone to get to work because things were fine. They all cry. Sid asks what did this happen, Shashank is very important for him and that he wanted to talk to him. Roshni asks how shall she say what he has lost. Rahil says they got a call that casualties are being brought here and Neil says and Shashank’s body also. Everyone cries.



Vardaan angrily ruins his cabin and shouts how can he die, how will he now take revenge. He says, ‘you have to live, everyone is lying.’ He cries seeing his sister’s picture. He says he did a lot for his revenge, Shashank is dead, no … Shashank should be alive so that he can ruin him.



Sid says Shashank was his mentor. He was an intern here, he took care of him, he feels like he lost someone’s blessings. Roshni thinks to tell him the truth. She says Shashank is your…. Juhi falls down. Everyone runs to her. Anjali says she thinks she got a panic attack. Sid asks the nurse to take Juhi. Ishani says more patients are coming so they have to go in the emergency ward. Sid sees the patients. Sid and Ishani cry and hug. He says he was missing Shashank a lot. Juhi thinks of Shashank. Anjali asks her why was she stressed. Anjali goes to see other patients. Juhi is treated. Sid asks Lord why he snatched Shashank from his life. Ishani says she can’t believe this.