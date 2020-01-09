Sanjivani: Sid gets Shashank’s body for the final rites

MUMBAI: Produced by Alchemy Films, Sanjivani features some of the popular names of the entertainment world including Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli. The ongoing track of the show is unfolding a lot of drama and twists.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. Everyone mourns for Shashank. Ishani wears her doctor’s coat. Sid says Shashank welcomed him to Sanjivani and today he is bidding him a farewell. Ishani says this white coat matters a lot for a doctor. Sid and everyone cry. Sid gets Shashank’s body for the final rites. Everyone cries for Shashank. Vardaan pours flowers and prays. He thinks he wanted to win and he died and that he will snatch Sanjivani from him. Juhi thinks he keeps this fragrance with him. He further says not to forget him because he will always be close to him. Anjali says they always fought, and that he thought she doesn’t love him. She says, ‘no, I love you a lot.’ Ishani says Shashank was like a father to her, she promises to become Sanjivani’s best doctor, Sanjivani will be like he wanted. Sid says he will miss him a lot. They take Shashank for the rites.

Pandit asks them to call Shashank’s son for giving him the fire. Vardaan sees Sid. A doctor says pandit ji, we want to say the last goodbye to Sanjivani’s best doctor. They salute Shashank. Roshni thinks I can’t tell truth to Sid, I can’t even hide it. Vardaan says pandit ji, you asked for Shashank’s son, in today’s times, daughter and son are equal, Anjali is his daughter and son also, she will give the fire to the pyre. Anjali says she can’t. Juhi and Sid ask him to have courage and do his duty. Vardaan thinks you should do he duty, you are his son. Roshni thinks of Sid’s words. Anjali says I will do it, even if its tough. Roshni thinks its last chance for Sid to say goodbye to his dad, can he bear the truth.

Roshni stops Anjali and says Dr. Shashank has a son, even he has a right to light the pyre. Anjali asks what are you saying. Roshni goes to Sid. She says my son Siddhu is Dr. Shashank’s son. They all get shocked. Vardaan smiles. Sid thinks of his childhood and Shashank’s words. Pandit asks them to hurry up, they can’t see the body this way. Vardaan thinks Shashank, did you think I will forget my revenge, no, I will take revenge on your children, poor Sid, children get property, cash and fame by heirship, but Sid gets my revenge. Anjali makes Sid light the pyre.

