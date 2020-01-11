Sanjivani: Sid, Ishani enter the ward and find out pregnant ladies in pain

MUMBAI: Produced by Alchemy Films, Sanjivani features some of the popular names of the entertainment world including Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, and Gurdeep Kohli. The ongoing track of the show is unfolding a lot of drama and twists.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. The latest episode sees how Sid and Ishani come to the hospital in order to spy as they want evidence and soon the former notices a picture of Shashank. A heartbroken Sid refers him as dad and says how he could not call him when he was alive.

He stops and says Papa, I couldn’t call you by name when you were alive, I promise to clear all stains on my name. Ishani takes him. She says Vardaan is much clever. He says I m no less, come. They enter the luxury ward. She shows the cctv. He puts some cloth on the cctv. He says I m sure we will get something here. He finds a door locked and gets some tools to open it. They check some files. Sid says its details of money transfer. She says its huge amount, it means something is wrong. He says look at this. She reads Shashank’s name.

Anjali says I wish I attended dad’s last call. She cries. Vardaan asks her to be strong. He consoles her. She says its not time to cry, I can’t change this, but now I will do something to make dad proud, I know what Sanjivani meant to him, its my responsibility now, I will carry this legacy ahead. Vardaan thinks sorry, Anjali, you can’t head Sanjivani. He says of course, I m with you, you are the legal heir of Shashank, I will talk to board members. They go. Sid says Vardaan had made luxury ward to ruin Shashank, what was his plan. Ishani says we can click pics and think later. He clicks pics and keeps the file back. A doctor comes there. He picks some papers.

Sid and Ishani hide. Doctor gets a call. He keeps the file and goes. Sid asks how did this man came here. She says it means there is some secret door. They check the wall. The secret door opens. Ishani asks where does this go. He says we have to go in, come. She says I m scared. He says I m with you, come on, we got a chance to find out Vardaan’s secret. They get in. The door closes. She says did Vardaan do this to trap us. Sid says no, he doesn’t know we are here. They see another door. They enter and look around the luxury spa. They go ahead. They see CCTV monitors. Ishani says I don’t think its hospital cameras. Sid says its Anjali’s office, its Juhi and Shashank’s cabins. She says its illegal. Sid says I m not surprised, Vardaan can do this.

Vardaan thinks Anjali you want to become CEO, I won’t let this happen, I regret Shashank died, my revenge didn’t get fulfilled, I was after Sid thinking Anjali is an easy target, I will make Anjali out of my way, Sanjivani is just mine. Ishani shows some girl’s pic there. Sid says Vardaan is playing some big game. Vardaan asks the reporter to say, his timing is good. He says I have to give you news about a scandal. He sees Shashank’s pic and says you are smiling, don’t worry, your smile will vanish, I m here, sorry Anjali, I can’t do anything, I like you a lot, but I hate Shashank more, forget Sanjivani, it has to be mine.

Sid and Ishani enter the ward and see pregnant ladies in pain. Ishani says these girls are pregnant, their state isn’t good, how can someone do this. Sid asks what are they doing here, what’s happening here, we have seen their pics on the board, the numbers mean the months of their pregnancy. Vardaan comes there and watches the cctv. He sees screen change. Ishani gives water to a lady. She says we are doctors, but we came here by mistake, what’s all this. The lady asks her to go, they are very dangerous. Ishani says calm down, we won’t go, tell us what’s happening. Sid says we can help you, please tell us.

Vardaan asks did anyone come here, if anyone comes, then he won’t go out at any cost, handle it. The girl says we have given our lives to them for some money, all the girls are pregnant, when we give birth to the child, they take the child and sell it, they don’t let us go away, if we try to run away, they will kill us, they have kept us captive here. Sid and Ishani get shocked. Ishani says Vardaan is using them, how can he fall so low, I can’t believe it. Sid says I knew he is a mean cheap man, I came to know now that he is a devil. Ishani asks since when is this going on. The girl says they got us here since few months, will you save us. Vardaan comes there. Ishani hugs the girl and consoles. She assures her that they will help her to which Sid nods.

