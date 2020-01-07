Sanjivani: Sid receives shocking news

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Sid talking to Rahil about the evidence. Rahil says maybe Neil can help us in opening that disk. Sid says I will meet you at the hospital. He leaves. Roshni says Sid, you should know about Shashank, you are his son, this is happening because the person is taking revenge on Dr. Shashank, you should know this matter. Ishani stops the car and asks Neeti to get in for a talk. Neeti gets in. Ishani asks why are you doing this, we have a relation with the patient, when the patient gets ill, he needs emotional support. She says your younger brothers make online video, I saw you in that video and came here, Sid is like your brother, even then you did this, he may be going to jail, would you do this with your real brother. Neeti says I am helpless to say this, that man is dangerous. Ishani says I know who he is, Vardaan, listen to me, come with me and tell the truth, we need you, Sid and I will ensure that nothing happens with you. Neeti says no, let me go.

Ishani says Shashank is coming tomorrow…. Juhi gets the cabin cleaned. She says Shashank is coming back, I can’t believe it, come back soon, I m waiting for you. She smiles. Anjali gets Shashank’s message. She reads… I m getting a saree for you, hope you like it. She says I don’t want anything, just come back soon, we will always have issues, what is imp is I m your daughter, you will get much stress here, I m with you, just come dad…..

Vardaan says finally, your revenge will get completed Didi. Roshni says Shashank is coming, Sid’s dad, when Sid learns this, how will he feel. She thinks Sid should know why is this happening with him. Sid says how would Shashank react knowing this, he treated me like a son always, he used to hug me happily on my successful surgery, I wish he hugs me. Ishani says when he knows you are innocent, he will hug you. Vardaan thinks Shashank will come and get ruined. Roshni says I have to talk to Shashank and tell him about his relation with Sid, I have to get courage to face him. Vardaan and Sid collide. Vardaan taunts him to be careful. Sid says Shashank will not let you win in your cheap plans, once Shashank comes, then we will see. He goes. Vardaan says yes, we will see, you can try, I have the control in my hand. Roshni comes to the hospital and says I have to talk to Shashank. Neil says Sid helps everyone, who is framing Sid. Rahil says Sid will be proved innocent. Vardaan, Juhi and Anjali wait for Shashank. Everyone waits near the door. Vardaan says just come Shashank. Roshni comes there. Sid asks why did you come. She says sorry. He says no need to say sorry, I m your son. She thinks I have to tell truth to Shashank and then you. She says I have come to meet Shashank. Sid says why, suddenly, fine come with me. They sit. Sid asks what’s the reason. Roshni says no, you are in problem because of me, I can’t see you hurt, I want to tell you something, Shashank…..

Juhi asks what are you saying… She goes and plays the TV. They see accident news of bridge collapse near the international airport. Anjali says Shashank was coming b that route. She calls Shashank. Juhi asks her not to worry, Shashank would be fine. Roshni prays. Vardaan says no Shashank, you have to live, my revenge is still incomplete. Rahil says my friend said it’s a terrible accident, there are many casualties. Neil says I asked my reporter friend about Shashank’s car, she said many people are involved, she can’t say anything. Juhi says we shall not be negative.

They see an ambulance coming. Rahil says maybe they are bringing patients here. They rush and check the patients. Anjali says where are you, dad…. Sid says Shashank and his driver’s numbers are unreachable. They see Shambu injured. Shambu cries and says Anjali madam, Sir… Anjali asks what happened. Shambu says Sir is no more. They all get shocked.