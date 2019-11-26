News

Sanjivani star Namit Khanna turns DOP on the sets of the show

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
26 Nov 2019 01:34 PM

MUMBAI: Namit Khanna is getting lots of appreciation for his role in Star Plus' medical-drama show Sanjivani where he plays the role of Dr. Sid. His fresh pairing with Surbhi Chandna is working wonders and fans are loving to see them together.

We have always seen the entire cast of the show having a fun time on the sets. The cast posts all the fun moments from the sets and they are simply a treat for the viewers. 

Namit too is very fun and jolly and knows how to have a gala time at work. And now, the actor seems to explore some new skills apart from acting.

The actor has turned DOP on the sets of Sanjivani. Namit reveals in the caption that it's time to take things in his hand.

Take a look at Namit's post:

Namit further reveals that his friends call him Dope which means stupid.
 
What do you think about this new DOP of Sanjivani? Tell us in the comments.
 
 
 

 

 

Tags > Sid, Ishani, Juhi, Asha, Jignesh, Jessica, Vardhan, Shashank, Anjali, Namit Khanna, Surbhi Chandna, Sayantani Ghosh, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy, Mohnish Bahl, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at the birthday & anniversary bash of...

Celebs at the birthday & anniversary bash of Nisha Rawal & Karan Mehra
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan

past seven days