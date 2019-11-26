Sanjivani star Namit Khanna turns DOP on the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Namit Khanna is getting lots of appreciation for his role in Star Plus' medical-drama show Sanjivani where he plays the role of Dr. Sid. His fresh pairing with Surbhi Chandna is working wonders and fans are loving to see them together.

We have always seen the entire cast of the show having a fun time on the sets. The cast posts all the fun moments from the sets and they are simply a treat for the viewers.

Namit too is very fun and jolly and knows how to have a gala time at work. And now, the actor seems to explore some new skills apart from acting.

The actor has turned DOP on the sets of Sanjivani. Namit reveals in the caption that it's time to take things in his hand.

Take a look at Namit's post: