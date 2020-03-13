Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares heartfelt note as she shoots for the last episode

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna, who played the role of Dr. Ishani in Sanjivani, recently took to social media to thank the makers of the show. The actress penned down an emotional note as the show's last episode goes on air on Friday, March 13, 2020.

The actress wrote, 'And today we air the last episode of what i call - a Fulfilling experience of my life #sanjivani .. @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 I cannot thankyou both enough for having the faith in me and throwing this sweet challenge ... letting me play her my way and immense respect to @starplus my home channel like i love calling it . Dr. Ishani has to be the most complicated the most difficult girl/character to decode and it has been a task cracking her and to still make her loveable - vulnerable - inspiring yet extremely strong was only possible because of my writers directors & the creatives.. the stylish doctor that i have looked in all phases of this season can only be credited to the stylists and the Hair Makeup Team' (sic).

