Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares pictures as she shoots for the last day of the show

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular television actors. The actress, who has an impressive fan following, is presently seen in Sanjivani.

Rumors of Sanjivani going off-air had been doing rounds for a long time. However, the medical drama's producer put an end to the speculations and announced its closure. It was confirmed that the Sanjivani will be pulled off and will air its last episode on 13th March 2020. This left fans extremely disappointed and shattered. With the show inching close towards its end, the cast is making the most of their time together and creating some beautiful memories to cherish in the future.

Speaking about the same, Surbhi took to her Instagram to share some glimpses from her last day shoot on the sets. While we've often seen Surbhi share pictures with her co-stars, but this time, Surbhi gave us a glimpse of the show's crew, who put in immense efforts to make the show what it is. In the videos, she is sharing some moments with Abhijit Das, Rakesh Malhotra, and Smit Mahadik. She thanked everyone for making the Sanjivani journey an enchanting one for her.

Take a look at Surbhi's last day shoot below:

View this post onInstagram A post shared by SCSidIsha SANJIVANI(@surbhiyat_angels) on Mar 5, 2020 at 11:43pmPST

View this post onInstagram A post shared by Chandu Love(@chandu89_) on Mar 5, 2020 at 11:41pmPST

View this post onInstagram A post shared bysurbhichandna (@surbhilover88) on Mar 5, 2020 at 11:34pm PST

Will you miss Sanjivani? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.