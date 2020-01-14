Sanjivani: Vardaan’s evil plan against Sid and Ishani

MUMBAI: Produced by Alchemy Films, Sanjivani features some of the popular names of the entertainment world including Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and Gurdeep Kohli. The ongoing track of the show is unfolding a lot of drama and twists.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. After entering the ward, Vardaan does not find Sid and Ishani. They hide under the beds. Vardaan says why do I think someone has come here, it’s my illusion. He looks around. He says there is a good news, you all will get free tomorrow, Anjali you and me aren’t done, I like you, but your dream won’t get fulfilled, when I take over Sanjivani, you will break down, it’s also part of my revenge. Sid and Ishani leave. Vardaan looks around and goes. Sid says I won’t leave Vardaan, he is after Anjali, she is my sister. Ishani says we will go to the police. Sid says no, she will get trapped being chief of surgery of the luxury ward, we can’t go to police. She says yes, let’s do this, we have to save her. Its morning, Anjali sees Sid. Sid says Anjali di… She says Dr. Anjali, after my dad passed away, there is much work to do. She goes.

Ishani says give her some time. Sid says she is my sister. She says yes, she knows this well, give her some time, we have to do something to fix things for Anjali and Sanjivani. Vardaan comes there with the reporter. He says I will give you such a news that will shock everyone, Anjali is behind this scam, I can’t believe it, I will show you the proof, you will know it now, I want you to see it yourself, come, you will be shocked seeing the huge scam. He says look at these poor girls, what’s happening with them. Reporter asks why are you joking, there is nothing here, I can just see an empty room. Vardaan turns and gets shocked.

Ishani asks are you all fine. Rahil says we won’t let anyone come here. Ishani says we have to save them. Vardaan asks how can someone ruin my plan, who can do this, Juhi can’t do this, Anjali is madly in love with me, then who is left. Sid says I know Anjali is upset, but she is my sister, I can’t see anything wrong happening with her, I have to save her. Ishani says we are with you. Vardaan laughs and says Sid and Ishani did this, how could I be so careless, you guys are done. Ishani says Vardaan is too smart, he can attack on us anytime. Rahil says you have uncovered a big thing, please be careful of Vardaan.

Vardaan meets a man. He gives him money. He says you have to kill one of them and frame the other one in the murder charge, if you could do this, I will pay you triple. The man nods and goes. Ishani says Vardaan won’t sit quiet, if he harms us. Sid says we are not alone, we will answer him. They see Anjali. Ishani says all documents are on Anjali’s name, we can’t use it. Sid says I can’t let Vardaan harm Sanjivani or Anjali, I know she won’t trust me, I want to help her and protect her, I never had any sister, now she is in front of me, I wish we knew about this relation before our dad passed, I could have told her Vardaan’s truth. She says we shall tell her the truth, she may not believe us or she may believe us. He asks shall we tell her and see. She says we can take a chance. Sid and Ishani come to Anjali’s cabin.

Anjali asks do you have any work. Sid says I need to talk. Anjali says I am not interested if it’s about Sid. Sid says listen to us once, then I will not trouble you. Anjali says please leave me alone. Ishani says its about Shashank, but not about your relation, it’s about his legacy and Sanjivani’s reputation, won’t you listen to us. Anjali stops. Sid says I know Sanjivani matters to you, you should know what’s happening in Sanjivani, wrong things are happening here, Vardaan is behind it. Anjali says you are crossing your limits. Sid says Vardaan was behind whatever happened with me, there is a secret cell in luxury ward, some pregnant girls are imprisoned there. They tell everything. Sid says Vardaan was targeting me as I am Shashank’s son, now he will target you. Anjali recalls Vardaan’s words. She says this is not possible, how can Vardaan do this, he loves me.

She asks what proof do you have. Sid says we don’t have proof, but why would we tell this. Ishani says we have seen it, we don’t know what Vardaan wanted from Shashank, why he wants revenge, he is after you and Sid. Sid says he wants Shashank’s place in Sanjivani, he can go to any extent for this, I have longed to know about my dad always, when I know about him now, I swear on him, I am saying the truth Anjali di, it’s your wish Dr. Anjali. Anjali cries. With all the drama going on, it will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?