Sanjot does the unimaginable! Leaves her husband Dilpreet's house and moves to New York with her son Manpreet in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Manpreet in Sony

MUMBAI :Dil Diyaan Gallaan is Sony SAB’s family drama that circles around the relationships and dynamics of a family torn apart by differences. It highlights the importance of communication, love and togetherness in a manner that touches viewers’ hearts. Through its underlying message and compassionate characters, Dil Diyaan Gallaan showcases the impact of unresolved conflict through multiple generations. With the entry of Tavleen (Jayati Bhatia), audiences have seen an uproar in the emotional turmoil of the Brar family. But, when Sanjot (Jasjeet Babbar) is left at a crossroad she must take a decision that might cause irreparable damage to her family.

The upcoming track will see a heated argument arise between the Brar family when Dilpreet (Pankaj Barry) loses his cool at Maan (Sandeep Baswana) and Sanjot. Hurt by her husband’s emotional attack on Maan, Sanjot is caught divided between fighting for her relationship or leaving the place she has called home for over 40 years. Meanwhile, consumed with rage, Dilpreet lets both Maan and Sanjot leave the house vowing to never see their faces again and amid this turmoil, Sanjot decides to go with her son Mandeep to New York.

Jasjeet Babbar, who plays the role of Sanjot Brar, said, “Sanjot loves her husband and her family dearly. While she is aware of Dilpreet’s shortcomings and his volatile temperament, she always give him the benefit of the doubt. They have stuck by each other’s sides through many decades but when Sanjot realises that Dilpreet’s ego has overshadowed his kindness, something inside her shifts. Her decision is surely going to be shocking, and the audience is going to see a rollercoaster of emotions in the coming times. It was extremely emotional for us to film this scene as another relationship in the Brar family is on the verge of breaking.”

Is this the beginning of a long enduring emotional and physical rift between the inseparable couple Dilpreet and Sanjot Brar?

 

 

