Sanket Bhosale gets emotional on stage while dedicating a special speech for bride Sugandha Bhosale; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sugandha Mishra married Sanket Bhosale on April 26. Their wedding was a close-knit affair, with their close family and friends in attendance. The two had been dating for a long time, and they finally tied the knot a few days ago. Pictures and videos from their wedding have been going viral on social media. Sugandha herself has shared some beautiful photos and videos from their pre-wedding festivities, and the wedding as well.



The latest video shared by Sugandha Mishra is sure to melt hearts! The video appears to be from their ring exchange ceremony, and Sanket Bhosale was seen on stage dedicating a speech for his ladylove Sugandha, while she stood next to him. He begins his speech by saying that he often keeps telling Sugandha, 'Tu bahot khatarnaak hai yaar', leaving people in splits. He further said, "Mere hisaab se ladkiyon ko khatarnaak hi hona chahiye. Itni khatarnaak lekin koi ladki nahi ho sakti, ki uske pyaar me hi gir jaao aap.”

Sanket Bhosale then expressed his happiness, and said that he has no words. He got emotional and teared up on stage, and it truly was a heartwarming moment. Sharing the video, Sugandha wrote, “#Moment Which left my soul stirred for a lifetime Moment of Luv … @drrrsanket.”

Recently, Sanket also shared a video from their haldi ceremony in which he and Sugandha were seen doing bhangra on the beat of the drums. Sugandha looked absolutely stunning in a pink and yellow saree, while Sanket wore a white kurta pyjama.

