Sankranti Special: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Yeh RIshta Kya Kehlata Hai to have a special maha sangam episode; singer Bhoomi Trivedi to grace the show!

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi will be seen gracing the show and making the auspicious festival of sankranti special for every viewer of the show. A BTS of the same was shared and it seems like the two cast members had a blast shooting for the sequences together!
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in titular roles. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions.

Another show which has been doing quite well and belongs to the same den is Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si which stars Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in the leading roles as Vandana and Kunal. Well, Shahi is known for presenting storylines which celebrate festivities in a grand way and this time around, looks like he is set to give the audience a visual treat as there is a mahasangam episode announced between the two shows on January 14! 

Romiit Raaj shared a video of all the actors present on the set of the show all excited and pumped up as they dressed up to shoot the sequence for the show. Singer Bhoomi Trivedi will be seen gracing the show and making the auspicious festival of sankranti special for every viewer of the show.  

A BTS of the same was shared and it seems like the two cast members had a blast shooting for the sequences together!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 17:05

