Santoshi Maa fame actor Micckie Dudaaney blessed with a baby girl

MUMBAI: Last month before leaving for his shoot in Silvassa, Micckie Dudaaney had told us that he was worried for his pregnant wife, but was relieved that she was with her mother in Mumbai. Well, the good news is that Micckie and his wife, Richa Goyal, have been blessed with a baby girl. Sharing the news, the actor, who is currently seen in Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, tells us, “I am ecstatic and over the moon to announce that I have become a proud father to a baby girl. She was born this morning. I was shooting in Silvassa when I received a call from my wife. I left immediately to be with her. I am glad that I reached on time. Our bundle of joy arrived an hour later.”

The actor is yet to meet his wife and he says that the couple will decide on a name for the baby then. He says, “Both Richa and I have shortlisted two names each. I haven’t seen my wife yet. Once I am with her, we will zero in on the name. I can’t wait to meet my wife and celebrate the arrival of our daughter with her.”

Micckie wants to make the most of this short break by being with his wife and daughter because he has to resume the shoot immediately. “I left a sequence midway. The production house was very cooperative and released me. We are shooting in challenging times. So, I am grateful to the production house. So, I plan to resume the shoot in a couple of days,” he signs off.

Credits: TOI