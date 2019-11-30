News

Sanya Malhotra is all set to own 2020 with multiple releases!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2019 02:57 PM

MUMBAI: Being one of the most versatile actresses of this generation, Sanya Malhotra has carved herself for every kind of role. She has always done justice to the characters which had a completely different background. And now the actress is all set to take over the year 2020!

From her blockbuster debut movie Dangal to her latest film Photograph, she has always given impactful performances and now she is all set to give three back to back releases and own 2020. Starting with Shakuntala Devi, she will be playing the character of Shakuntala's daughter. Secondly, she will also be seen in Pagglait. 

Her third movie is with Anurag Basu which is still untitled. Sanya is all set to wrap shooting the movie. The untitled film was extensively shot in Bhopal. Simultaneously, she is shooting for Pagglait in Lucknow.

Sanya exudes a certain level of self-worth and confidence. With her aspirations, talent, and sincerity, she has excelled in every character that comes her way. The viewers are looking forward to watching her on the big screen again.

On the work front, Sanya is all set to play Anupama Banerjee in her upcoming project 'Shakuntala Devi', where she will be seen sharing screen space with Vidya Balan. Along with this, she will also be seen in Anurag Basu's untitled next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Both films are slated to release early next year.

Tags > Sanya Malhotra, Dangal, Photograph, Shakuntala Devi, Anurag Basu, Pagglait, Anupama Banerjee, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Special Celebration on the sets of Dance+ 5

Special Celebration on the sets of Dance+ 5
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam

past seven days