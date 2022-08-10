Sapno Ki Chhalaang: Radhika's spicy payback!

Radhika

MUMBAI:  With its intriguing premise, the coming-of-age drama "Sapnon Ki Chhalaang" on Sony Entertainment Television has already piqued the viewers' interest. Posing a simple question to stereotypical minds, the show asks why a girl cannot take her Sapnon Ki Chhalaang to an alien city and fulfil the opportunity of working at her dream job. It is this narrative that the protagonist, Radhika Yadav (Megha Ray) aims to change as she takes a leap of faith to the maximum city. So far, viewers have seen how Radhika feels homesick after tasting her neighbour's 'Gajar ka Halwa'. 

In tonight's episode, Thursday, April 27th, 2023, viewers will see how Vaishali tries to provoke Radhika by dropping food on the ground. Using her wit, Radhika takes the decision to pay back kindly. She goes into the kitchen and empties all water bottles, drinking one, and watering the plants with the others. As Radhika returns to the dining table, Vaishali eats a mouthful and starts huffing and puffing because of the spiciness of the food. When she rushes to the kitchen for respite, there is no water!

How will Vaishali react next? Are the roomies ever going to be friends? To witness how the situation unfolds, tune in to "Sapnon Ki Chhalaang" today at 9:30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television!

Sapnon Ki Chhalaang Radhika Yadav Megha Ray Vaishali TellyChakkar
